Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,103 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR opened at $103.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. The trade was a 25.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.