Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 436,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 25,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, EVP Roy Shoshani purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,922.50. This trade represents a 10.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Mcconnell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,929.69. This trade represents a 3.88% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $253,568 over the last quarter. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.2%

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently -81.63%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

