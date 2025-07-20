Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 22,443 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $4,488,824.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,561,628.03. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,431 shares of company stock valued at $58,163,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. UBS Group increased their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $224.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.06. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.85 and a 12 month high of $227.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

