Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LGI Homes by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LGIH shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, July 7th.

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $351.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.