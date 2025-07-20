Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Universal were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Price Performance

UVV stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.05 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $702.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

