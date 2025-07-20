Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Up 0.2%

IIPR opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.50%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

