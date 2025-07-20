Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Azenta were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Azenta by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Azenta by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 90.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,719 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Azenta from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Azenta Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.64. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

