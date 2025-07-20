Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Northwest Natural Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,306.88. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,591 shares of company stock valued at $931,255. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

