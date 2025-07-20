Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mills Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,977,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Stock Performance

JOE opened at $49.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.36.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of St. Joe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

