Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 117,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 132,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 61,543 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $578,457.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 79,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,328. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,980. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3,312.00 and a beta of 1.01. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $188.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

