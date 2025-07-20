Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 50.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 538,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 181,234 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Ziff Davis stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ziff Davis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ziff Davis

About Ziff Davis

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.