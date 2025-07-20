Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 811.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $216,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,982.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $324,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $23.04 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

