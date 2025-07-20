Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.24.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $120.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.35 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 30.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.43%.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

