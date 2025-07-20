Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ePlus by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ePlus in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $106.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. ePlus had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ePlus

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.