Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 76,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $6,594,505.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,796,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,146,013.57. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $8,556,857. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

