Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. Mercury General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $1.71. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

