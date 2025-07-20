LRI Investments LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of LRI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 427,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,786,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 533.7% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.