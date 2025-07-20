Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Sells $9,347,160.68 in Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca Taub sold 26,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.47, for a total value of $9,347,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 461,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,965,222.68. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 17th, Rebecca Taub sold 2,657 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.41, for a total transaction of $931,039.37.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.2%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $334.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.91. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.63 and a 1 year high of $377.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.54% and a negative net margin of 123.38%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 825.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDGL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.