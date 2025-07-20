Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,457 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.46% of Magnite worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGNI. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Magnite by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 2.9% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 66,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 122.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. Magnite had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Katie Seitz Evans sold 35,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 442,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,686,799.68. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 356,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,137,727.08. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 959,227 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,021. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on shares of Magnite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

