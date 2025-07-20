Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) versus Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and Thumzup Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software N/A N/A N/A Thumzup Media N/A -277.54% -246.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and Thumzup Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $17.73 million 0.16 -$21.92 million ($3.93) -0.23 Thumzup Media N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.68) -21.06

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Thumzup Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marin Software. Thumzup Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marin Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.5% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Thumzup Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marin Software beats Thumzup Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Thumzup Media

Thumzup Media Corporation is a provider of social media branding and marketing solutions which allow businesses and brands to pay customers and fans cash through Venmo and PayPal for their posts on social media. Thumzup Media Corporation is based in Los Angeles, CA.

