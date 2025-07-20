Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Masco were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $86.70.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 1,320.76%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

