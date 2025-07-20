Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $246,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 286,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.5% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 4,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,732,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,855,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 12,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average is $173.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

