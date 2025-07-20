MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) COO Robert E. Apple Sells 10,000 Shares

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MasTec Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $177.93 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $178.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average is $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $246,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth $420,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 25.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 23.8% in the second quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (up from $171.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.