MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MasterBrand by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,489,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 658,807 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 398,303 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 318,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 590.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 322,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 276,123 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MBC. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.43.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million.

About MasterBrand

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.