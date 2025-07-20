Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Materion by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.27.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 0.59%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTRN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Materion from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,099.20. This trade represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

