Matson (NYSE:MATX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $111.62, but opened at $109.02. Matson shares last traded at $105.04, with a volume of 56,648 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Matson Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.07 million. Matson had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $200,923.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,811.28. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Matson by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

