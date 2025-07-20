Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 342.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AKTX stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

