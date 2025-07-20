Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 340,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 279,332 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $12.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mesoblast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 86,566.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 224.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

