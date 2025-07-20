Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 477,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98,984 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 42.7% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,052,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TAP opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $64.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.26.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

