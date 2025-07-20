Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CFO Sharon Yeshaya Sells 25,583 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 25,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $3,576,759.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 128,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,988,234.22. The trade was a 16.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MS opened at $140.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Erste Group Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 81,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

