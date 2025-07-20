Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells $2,806,000.00 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) insider Charles A. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total value of $2,806,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 119,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,231.70. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $145.16.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.