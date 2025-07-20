M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vivid Seats

In related news, General Counsel Emily T. Epstein sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $28,807.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 151,194 shares in the company, valued at $300,876.06. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 4.1%

SEAT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.99 million. On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered Vivid Seats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Vivid Seats from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.49.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

