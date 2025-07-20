MTM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

