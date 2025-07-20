Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James D. Graham sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 492,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,905.65. The trade was a 19.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Glj Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.91 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.