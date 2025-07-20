Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 174.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $591,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,357.94. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,152 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

