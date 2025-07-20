Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,654 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

