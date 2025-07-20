Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,849,000 after buying an additional 173,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $27,890.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,274.90. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $71,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,576.64. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,597 shares of company stock worth $6,517,773. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $139.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.52. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

