Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $166.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $182.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,915 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,346. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $170.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.