Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $64.13 on Friday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.23.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

