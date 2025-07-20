Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 217,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,739 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Silgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Silgan Stock Down 0.2%

Silgan stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Silgan’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $128,530.90. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,589. The trade was a 63.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $559,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,576,897.76. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

