Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,430 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank OZK by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after buying an additional 686,775 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 238,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,484 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.98. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

