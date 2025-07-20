Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,656 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. The trade was a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

