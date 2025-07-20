Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 629 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASB. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Associated Banc by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Associated Banc by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.98%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

