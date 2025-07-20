Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SWX. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.2%

SWX opened at $77.89 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.74%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

