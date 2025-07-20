MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MYR Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. MYR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $194.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.19.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $833.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

