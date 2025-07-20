Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of MMSI opened at $83.02 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $111.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 15,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,423,218.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,843.75. This represents a 38.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $38,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,045,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,972,493.08. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,433 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,897 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 635,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

