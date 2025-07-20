Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,274.17, but opened at $1,241.96. Netflix shares last traded at $1,215.70, with a volume of 2,122,219 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,291.41.

Netflix Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,232.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,061.94. The firm has a market cap of $514.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,949.02. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

