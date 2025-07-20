Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,220.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.41.

Netflix stock opened at $1,209.24 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $514.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,061.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 43.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 343,058.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after buying an additional 2,463,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 57.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

