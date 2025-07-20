New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.68. New Fortress Energy shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 1,022,032 shares.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. New Street Research set a $8.50 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $34.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 552.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,470,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 359,421 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 170,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
