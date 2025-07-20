New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 3,300 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of KeyCorp worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 246.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -482.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

